(Updates with army comment)
By Syed Raza Hassan
ISLAMABAD Aug 20 Pakistan protesters reached
the Islamabad parliament building in the early hours of
Wednesday morning in their bid to force the prime minister to
resign, but did not immediately go inside.
Reuters journalists saw protesters on their way to
parliament wearing hard hats and tough leather gloves using
cranes and bolt cutters to move aside barricades of shipping
containers and barbed wire.
Cleric Tahir ul-Qadri and opposition politician Imran Khan
both want Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to resign.
The government has allowed protests in the capital but said
they would not be permitted to march on parliament. But late on
Tuesday, tens of thousands of protesters pushed aside the
barricades and streamed towards the National Assembly as riot
police and paramilitary forces looked on and did not intervene.
About 700 soldiers were also deployed in "Red Zone", the
area of the capital which is home to parliament, the prime
minister's residence and office and many Western embassies.
No clashes were reported.
"Bldgs in red Zone r symbol of State&being protected by
Army,therefore sanctity of these national symbols must be
respected," an army spokesman tweeted. "Situation requires
patience, wisdom & sagacity from all stakeholders to resolve
prevailing impasse through meaningful dialogue."
(Reporting by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Louise Ireland)