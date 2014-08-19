ISLAMABAD Aug 20 Pakistan protesters reached
the Islamabad parliament building in the early hours of
Wednesday morning in their bid to force the prime minister to
resign, but did not go inside.
Reuters journalists saw protesters on their way to
parliament wearing hard hats and tough leather gloves using
cranes and bolt cutters to move aside barricades of shipping
containers and barbed wire.
Cleric Tahir ul-Qadri and opposition politician Imran Khan
both want Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to resign.
The government has allowed protests in the capital but has
said they would not be allowed to march on parliament. But late
on Tuesday, tens of thousands of protesters pushed aside the
barricades and streamed towards the National Assembly as riot
police and paramilitary forces looked on and did not intervene.
(Reporting by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Louise Ireland)