(Adds quotes, details)

DOHA Nov 9 Pakistan has finalised a 15-year, $16 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) deal with supplier Qatar and shipments are expected to begin next month, Pakistani energy minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Monday.

The amount is 1.5 million tonnes per year, the minister told Reuters on the sidelines of an Asian ministerial energy roundtable in the Qatari capital Doha.

The two sides have agreed a price, he said without elaborating.

"We have finalised the deal. The first shipment is expected in December," he said.

"We are hopeful for similar deals in the future."

(Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Dale Hudson)