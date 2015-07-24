BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
July 24 A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck very close to Pakistan's capital of Islamabad, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said on Friday.
Although the quake had a moderate magnitude, its epicenter was only 10 miles (16 km) northeast of the populous city.
It struck at 1:59 a.m. on Saturday (2059 GMT on Friday) and was very shallow, only 16.2 miles (26 km) deep, the USGS said.
A magnitude 5.1 quake is capable of causing considerable damage. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.