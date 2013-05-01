BRIEF-Indian Overseas Bank says Anurag Shankar to be CFO
* Says Anurag Shankar will be chief financial officer of the bank with effect from 01.06.2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects day, location of quake)
SYDNEY May 1 A shallow earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 struck in northern India on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The quake was only 10 km (six miles) deep and struck at 6:57 GMT, 17 km (10 miles) northeast of Bhadarwah in India, said the USGS. Powerful, shallow quakes are capable of causing extensive damage. (Reporting by Michael Perry; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Says Anurag Shankar will be chief financial officer of the bank with effect from 01.06.2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (May 30) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% ----------------------