Pakistan central bank keeps main policy rate at 5.75 pct - Governor
#Economic News
July 22, 2017 / 9:44 AM / an hour ago

Pakistan central bank keeps main policy rate at 5.75 pct - Governor

1 Min Read

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - Pakistan's central bank held its main policy interest rate steady at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's new governor said, citing low inflation expectations and the gathering pace of economic activity.

Tariq Bajwa, who was appointed earlier this month, said the economy was in an "expansionary phase" and added the balance of payments issues that have dogged Pakistan in the past will be kept under control.

Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

