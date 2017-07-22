Pakistan central bank keeps main policy rate at 5.75 pct - Governor

1 Min Read
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - Pakistan's central bank held its main policy interest rate steady at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's new governor said, citing low inflation expectations and the gathering pace of economic activity.
Tariq Bajwa, who was appointed earlier this month, said the economy was in an "expansionary phase" and added the balance of payments issues that have dogged Pakistan in the past will be kept under control.
