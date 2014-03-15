ISLAMABAD, March 15 Pakistan's central bank kept
its key discount rate unchanged at 10 percent on Saturday, a
central bank spokesman said, following a drop in consumer prices
and a rally by the rupee currency.
The rupee has appreciated by more than 7 percent since the
beginning of the month due to an increase in foreign investment
and remittances from overseas Pakistanis as well as several
foreign loans aimed at propping up the economy.
"The interest rate will stay unchanged at 10 percent for the
next two months," the spokesman said.
The Finance Ministry has also attributed the currency's
recovery to punitive action against exporters withholding export
receipts abroad and warnings to foreign exchange speculators.
