ISLAMABAD, March 21 Pakistan's central bank cut
its key discount rate to 8 percent from 8.5 percent on Saturday,
citing a continuing fall in inflation.
Analysts had been hoping for a cut, following a drop in
inflation triggered by lower oil prices, even though the State
Bank of Pakistan cut the rate by one percentage point at its
last meeting in January.
The government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, which came to
power in 2013, is under pressure to do more to revive the
economy, solve crippling power shortages and create favourable
conditions for badly needed foreign investment.
The International Monetary Fund saved Pakistan from possible
default in 2013 by agreeing to lend it $6.8 billion over three
years.
