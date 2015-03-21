(Adds central bank quote)
ISLAMABAD, March 21 Pakistan's central bank cut
its key discount rate to 8 percent from 8.5 percent on Saturday,
citing a continuing fall in inflation and an improving economy.
Analysts had been hoping for a cut, following a drop in
inflation triggered by lower oil prices, even though the State
Bank of Pakistan cut the rate by one percentage point at its
last meeting in January.
"An increasing number of economic indicators in the current
fiscal year have moved in a favourable direction," the bank said
in a statement.
"Headline consumer price inflation continues to follow a
downward trajectory and is expected to be well below the annual
target of 8 percent."
It projected an inflation rate of between 4 and 5 percent
for the full calendar year.
"At the same time, GDP growth is on course to surpass the
FY14 outcome. Owing to recent foreign exchange inflows and lower
oil price, the external sector outlook continues to improve."
The government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, which came to
power in 2013, is under pressure to do more to revive the
economy, solve crippling power shortages and create favourable
conditions for badly needed foreign investment.
The International Monetary Fund saved Pakistan from possible
default in 2013 by agreeing to lend it $6.8 billion over three
years.
The rate cut takes effect on Monday.
(Reporting by Nick Macfie; Editing by Mark Potter)