By Syed Raza Hassan
KARACHI May 21 Pakistan's central bank cut its
key policy rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 percent on Saturday,
saying the country was on course to miss its economic growth
target for the year.
The bank said economic growth in the fiscal year ending June
2016 was likely to exceed last year's 4.2 percent but miss the
5.5 percent target.
The bank also said the inflation outlook was "low" despite
headline inflation nudging up for seven consecutive months. The
annual consumer inflation rate rose to 4.17 percent in April
from 3.94 percent in March.
Economists say Pakistan, a nation of 190 million people,
needs to expand by at least 6 percent a year to absorb new
entrants to the work force.
In a statement, the bank said growth in the service sector
and industrial activities would offset poor performance in the
agricultural sector. There has also been an uptick in lending.
"GDP growth in FY16 is expected to provide the needed
sustainability in growth trajectory and the basis for further
improvement in FY17," the bank said in a statement.
It added that foreign exchange reserves are expected to
continue building, while the current account deficit will be at
around 1 percent of GDP.
Potential headwinds for the economy may come from an
increase in global oil prices, the bank said. Pakistan is a net
importer of oil.
