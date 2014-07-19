ISLAMABAD July 19 Pakistan's central bank decided to leave its key policy rate unchanged at 10 percent for the subsequent two months, the State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement on Saturday.

In recent months the rupee has remained stable as Pakistan has rebuilt its foreign exchange reserves following the successful sale of a $2 billion Eurobond, an auction of 3G and 4G phone licences, and an injection of cash from bilateral and multilateral lenders. (Reporting by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Alison Williams)