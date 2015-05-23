ISLAMABAD May 23 Pakistan's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to 7 percent from 8 percent on Saturday, as weaker oil prices helped slow inflation.

Some analysts had been expecting a smaller cut of 50 basis points. The larger reduction came after annual inflation fell to 2.11 percent in April from 2.49 percent in March.

Lower borrowing costs could be a boost for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is under pressure to do more to revive the economy, end persistent power shortages and create favourable conditions for badly needed foreign investment.

The International Monetary Fund saved Pakistan from possible default in 2013 by agreeing to lend it $6.7 billion over three years. Foreign exchange reserves have more than doubled since the beginning of 2014, and now stand at $17.7 billion. (Editing by Mark Potter)