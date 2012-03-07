KARACHI, March 7 Pakistan's near-term risk
of political instability has risen in recent months, but the
country's sovereign rating of B- with a stable outlook remains
unchanged, ratings agency Standard & Poor's said.
Standard & Poor's, or S&P, warned in a report on Tuesday of
political instability brought on by the indictment of Prime
Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani last month for refusing a Supreme
Court order to reopen old corruption cases against his party
boss, President Asif Ali Zardari.
"Near-term risks of major political instability have risen
over the past several months as a three-way tussle between the
judiciary, executive, and the military plays out," said Agost
Benard, an analyst for S&P who follows Pakistan.
However S&P said it had incorporated the ongoing political
and security risk in its outlook for Pakistan.
"The stable rating outlook balances adequate external
liquidity against vulnerability stemming from ongoing structural
fiscal weaknesses and significant political and security risk,"
said Benard.
Ratings for Pakistan could be lowered if there was a major
slippage in policy which could result in a balance of payments
crisis or increasing public debt.
The current account deficit which was recorded at a
provisional deficit of $2.633 billion in the first seven months
of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with a deficit of $96
million in the same period last year.
"Pressures on balance of payments that we foreshadowed
earlier are now becoming apparent, but the reserves cushion
remains adequate for the time being," said Benard.
"External liquidity thus remains adequate but could become a
pressure point in the event of an exogenous shock or if donor
inflows diminish."
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton and Ed
Lane)