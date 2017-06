QUETTA, Pakistan, April 29 The beheaded body of a British doctor working for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), kidnapped in the southwestern city of Quetta in January, was found dumped by the roadside on Sunday, police and Red Cross officials said.

Khalil Rasjed Dale was kidnapped by suspected militants on Jan 5, while on his way home from work.

"The ICRC condemns in the strongest possible terms this barbaric act," ICRC Director-General Yves Daccord said in a statement. "All of us at the ICRC and at the British Red Cross share the grief and outrage of Khalil's family and friends." (Writing by Chris Allbritton; Editing by Nick Macfie)