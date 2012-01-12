ISLAMABAD Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari faces his biggest political crisis since he took office in 2008 over an unsigned memo to the Pentagon that sought U.S. help in reining in Pakistan's generals, who have ruled the nation for more than half of its history.

Speculation is rife that the military wants Zardari to quit, but he has said has said leaving office is not an option.

This uncertainty comes as relations between the United States and its ally Pakistan are at their lowest in years.

A NATO attack killed 24 Pakistani soldiers in November, and in mid-December U.S. lawmakers agreed to freeze $700 million in aid to Pakistan until it gives assurances it is helping fight the spread of homemade bombs in the region.

Relations were already strained after claims in late September by Admiral Mike Mullen, the former top U.S. military officer, that Pakistan was supporting militant attacks against Afghan and U.S. targets in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has closed its borders to trucks carrying supplies to NATO forces in Afghanistan, and it pulled out of an international conference in Germany on the future of Afghanistan, depriving the talks of a key player which could nudge Taliban militants into a peace process as NATO combat troops prepare to leave Afghanistan by the end of 2014.

The domestic political instability and tense relations with Washington, especially since the killing of Osama bin Laden by U.S. special forces on Pakistani soil in a unilateral raid last May make the overall environment extremely hostile to foreign investors.

Here is a summary of key risks to watch in Pakistan:

WORSENING RELATIONS WITH AMERICA

An American probe into the November border incident found that both U.S. and Pakistani forces were at fault, putting further strain on already deeply damaged ties.

Washington has long pushed for action, military or otherwise, against the Haqqani militant network, one of NATO's deadliest foes in Afghanistan and thought to largely operate from North Waziristan.

Islamabad has repeatedly said its forces were overstretched and it cannot afford to provoke a general tribal uprising.

Reflecting American frustration with Pakistan, and suspicion that there are links between Pakistan's powerful spy agency and militants operating in Pakistan and Afghanistan, there have been many proposals to make U.S. aid conditional on more cooperation in fighting militants such as the Haqqani network Washington believes operates out of Pakistan and battles U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Though the cutback announced is only a small proportion of the billions in civil and military assistance it gets each year, it is a warning sign that Washington is losing patience with Islamabad, and that relations may worsen.

What to watch:

-- A further attack or unilateral raid on Pakistan from NATO forces in Afghanistan. Another attack could conceivably break the alliance completely, putting the war effort in Afghanistan at risk.

-- More aid cuts. December's move could presage greater cuts as calls grow in the United States to penalise Islamabad for failing to act against militant groups and, at worst, helping them.

-- Any further accusations from Washington, how Islamabad responds, and the tone of the rhetoric from both sides. The United States wants Pakistan to bring the Haqqani network into peace negotiations, but is wary of exerting too much pressure on Pakistan and forcing a break in ties.

INTERNAL SECURITY

There has been a noticeable decrease in bomb attacks in Pakistan, but random violence continues to affect parts of the southern port city of Karachi, Pakistan's key financial hub.

More than 1,600 people have been killed in the city in 2011, over half of them in political and sectarian violence, and Pakistan's paramilitary forces have been deployed in the southern port city to try to stabilise violent districts.

The violence and instability are a huge deterrent to foreign investment. Investors are particularly sensitive to attacks in Karachi, home to key financial markets and the central bank.

The deputy commander of the Pakistan Taliban, who have been waging a four-year war against the government in Islamabad, said in December the group was in peace talks with the Pakistan government, a move that could further fray the U.S.-Pakistan relationship, but Pakistan's government denied the claim, saying it would enter talks only if the Pakistan Taliban disarm and surrender.

What to watch:

-- Further attacks by militants. The assaults on high-profile military facilities have shown the continued ability of Taliban fighters to attack even protected targets.

-- Whether talks with the Taliban materialise officially.

POLITICAL VIOLENCE, GOVERNMENT WEAKNESS

Army chief General Ashfaq Kayani, who has vowed to keep the military out of Pakistan's stormy politics, has dismissed rumours of a military coup, and said the army supported democracy. Still, military sources have told Reuters the army is fed up with Zardari and wants him out of office, but through legal means.

Although his position is largely ceremonial, Zardari wields considerable influence as leader of the ruling party and any forced departure would be a humiliation for the civilian leadership and could throw the country into turmoil.

Political leaders, many of whom are seen as incompetent and corrupt, have offered little guidance. Zardari's government is weak, prone to splits, has limited control over the military and has failed to tackle corruption or reform the economy. Serious problems formulating and implementing policy will continue to deter investment.

The government also faces growing political opposition. Pakistani politician and former cricket star Imran Khan is riding a wave of dissatisfaction with the government, and brought at least 100,000 people onto the streets of Karachi at a December rally which increased the pressure on the civilian government and cemented Khan's standing as a political force.

Exiled former president Pervez Musharraf said in early January he would return to Pakistan later this month to lead his recently formed party in campaigning for a parliamentary election, despite the possibility of his arrest and concern over his security.

Musharraf's return, to lead his All Pakistan Muslim League's campaign for an election due by 2013, would add to the political uncertainty at a time of tension between the weak civilian government and the powerful military, which sets foreign and security policies.

What to watch:

-- An investigation by the Supreme Court into the unsigned memo. This will add to the pressure on the government.

-- Attacks on politicians, and alliances forming between Islamist parties to challenge the government.

-- Any move by the military to more openly influence political developments.

EXTERNAL SECURITY

Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have faltered, with cross-border attacks reported by both sides.

Tension between the neighbours has been heightened by whispering from some Afghan lawmakers that Pakistan's spy agency, the Inter-services Intelligence, was behind recent assassinations in Afghanistan, something Pakistan vehemently denied.

Pakistan is a critical regional stakeholder, and backing out of the Bonn conference last November sends the message that it wants to pursue its own interests in Afghanistan, possibly at the expense of the West.

Relations with Afghanistan look increasingly fragile as a result of both Pakistan's absence at Bonn, and a series of attacks in Afghanistan that Afghan President Hamid Karzai has suggested were tied to Pakistan.

Karzai said Pakistan-based militant group Lashkar-e-Jhangvi claimed responsibility for the bomb attacks in Afghanistan on December 6 that killed 80 Shi'ite worshippers.

He has also said the assassination of former Afghan president Burhanuddin Rabbani, who was charged with leading peace talks with the Taliban insurgency, was planned in Pakistan.

Relations with India have also been shaken by the killing of bin Laden, with some Indian commentators questioning Pakistan's ability and will to contain militant activity.

What to watch:

-- Power struggles within the Taliban. Al Qaeda, the Afghan Taliban and Pakistani militants have held a series of meetings aimed at containing what could soon be open warfare between the two most powerful Pakistani Taliban leaders, militant sources said in early January.

-- Drone attacks. Any drone attack that results in high civilian deaths could further damage the U.S.-Pakistan relationship.

-- Attacks in India. An attack with Pakistani fingerprints could spark serious confrontation.

ECONOMIC REFORM AND INFRASTRUCTURE

Pakistan's cabinet unanimously decided in November to grant India Most Favoured Nation status, a major breakthrough that could bolster efforts to improve relations between the nuclear-armed rivals.

There are hopes that progress in trade ties will help bolster a fragile peace process, which the two resumed in February, with political implications likely to outweigh any practical benefits.

The two countries' commerce ministries say trade could easily triple in three years, which could help shore up Pakistan's fragile economy.

The Pakistani rupee has continued to drop against the dollar, recently hitting repeated lows, and the country's economy is propped up by an $11 billion loan programme from the International Monetary Fund, as well as aid from donors including the United States.

Pakistan has said it will not seek a new loan programme or an extension to the loan, because it had no immediate balance of payments crisis, a move analysts say is a risk.

Pakistan's economy is still highly vulnerable to widening deficits, and bold moves based on false optimism could possibly lead to a downgrade from ratings agencies.

What to watch:

-- The level of donations for flood relief. Paltry donations could signal that donors are losing patience with Pakistan on many issues.

(Editing by Daniel Magnowski)