By Rebecca Conway
| ISLAMABAD, March 1
ISLAMABAD, March 1 Pakistan's Supreme
Court charged Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani in mid-February
with contempt for his failure to re-open corruption cases
against President Asif Ali Zardari, deepening Pakistan's
political crisis. Gilani has said were he to be convicted, he
would lose office. He could also face jail time.
To lose its prime minister would be deeply embarrassing for
Pakistan's government, but is not likely to cause a collapse, or
threaten the position of the president, who heads the ruling
party and has immunity from prosecution as head of state.
Zardari at least seems to have weathered the storm of
'memogate', a scandal over an unsigned memo to the Pentagon that
sought U.S. help in reining in Pakistan's generals, who have
ruled the nation for more than half of its history.
The memo scandal prompted speculation that the military
wants Zardari to quit, but he has said he would not leave
office. Military officials told Reuters in December that they
would like to see Zardari removed, but only through
constitutional means.
This uncertainty comes as relations between the United
States and its ally Pakistan are at their lowest in years. A
NATO cross-border air attack killed 24 Pakistani soldiers in
November, and in mid-December U.S. lawmakers agreed to freeze
$700 million in aid to Pakistan until it gives assurances it is
helping fight the spread of homemade bombs in the region.
Pakistan has closed its borders to trucks carrying supplies
to NATO forces in Afghanistan, and late last year it pulled out
of an international conference in Germany on the future of
Afghanistan, depriving the talks of a key player with historical
ties to Taliban militants.
The U.S. has been pressuring Pakistan to go after militant
groups on its soil, which take advantage of the porous border
with Afghanistan to attack NATO and Afghan troops there.
Pakistan's cooperation is considered critical to U.S.-led
efforts to stabilise Afghanistan as NATO combat troops prepare
to leave the country by the end of 2014.
RATINGS (Unchanged from February unless stated):
MOODY's: B3
S&P: B-
Here is a summary of key risks to watch in Pakistan:
POLITICAL VIOLENCE, GOVERNMENT WEAKNESS
Army chief General Ashfaq Kayani, who has vowed to keep the
military out of Pakistan's stormy politics, has dismissed
rumours of a military coup, and said the army supported
democracy. Still, military sources have told Reuters the army is
fed up with Zardari and wants him out of office, but through
legal means.
Although his position is largely ceremonial, Zardari wields
considerable influence as leader of the ruling party and any
forced departure would be a humiliation for the civilian
leadership and could throw the country into turmoil.
Political leaders, many of whom are seen as incompetent and
corrupt, have offered little guidance. Zardari's government is
weak, prone to splits, has limited control over the military and
has failed to tackle corruption or reform the economy. Serious
problems formulating and implementing policy will continue to
deter investment.
The government also faces growing political opposition.
Politician and former cricket star Imran Khan is riding a
wave of dissatisfaction with the government, and brought at
least 100,000 people onto the streets of Karachi at a December
rally which increased the pressure on the civilian government
and cemented Khan's standing as a political force.
What to watch:
-- Attacks on politicians, and alliances forming between
Islamist parties to challenge the government.
-- Any move by the military to more openly influence
political developments.
-- Gilani's court case is likely to drag on, and could
paralyse government decisionmaking.
WORSENING RELATIONS WITH AMERICA
An American probe into the November border incident found
that both U.S. and Pakistani forces were at fault, putting
further strain on already deeply damaged ties.
Washington has long pushed for action, military or
otherwise, against the Haqqani militant network, one of NATO's
deadliest foes in Afghanistan and thought to largely operate
from North Waziristan.
Islamabad has repeatedly said its forces were overstretched
and it cannot afford to provoke a general tribal uprising.
Reflecting American frustration with Pakistan, and suspicion
that there are links between Pakistan's powerful spy agency and
militants operating in Pakistan and Afghanistan, there have been
many proposals to make U.S. aid conditional on more cooperation
in fighting militants such as the Haqqani network Washington
believes operates out of Pakistan and battles U.S. troops in
Afghanistan.
In February, a leaked NATO report suggested that, according
to Taliban detainees questioned, the influence of Pakistan's spy
agency over the Taliban was undiminished.
What to watch:
-- A further attack or unilateral raid on Pakistan from NATO
forces in Afghanistan. Another attack could conceivably break
the alliance completely, putting the war effort in Afghanistan
at risk.
-- More aid cuts. December's move could presage greater cuts
as calls grow in the United States to penalise Islamabad for
failing to act against militant groups and, at worst, helping
them.
-- Any further accusations from Washington, how Islamabad
responds, and the tone of the rhetoric from both sides. The
United States wants Pakistan to bring the Haqqani network into
peace negotiations, but is wary of exerting too much pressure on
Pakistan and forcing a break in ties.
INTERNAL SECURITY
As well as bomb attacks in February which killed dozens in
the northwest of the country, violence continues to affect parts
of the southern port city of Karachi, Pakistan's key financial
hub.
More than 1,600 people have been killed in the city in 2011,
over half of them in political and sectarian violence, and
Pakistan's paramilitary forces have been deployed in the
southern port city to try to stabilise violent districts.
The violence and instability are a huge deterrent to foreign
investment. Investors are particularly sensitive to attacks in
Karachi, home to key financial markets and the central bank.
The deputy commander of the Pakistan Taliban, which has been
waging a four-year war against the government in Islamabad, said
in December the group was in peace talks with the government, a
move that could further fray the U.S.-Pakistan relationship, but
Pakistan's government denied the claim, saying it would enter
talks only if the Pakistan Taliban disarm and surrender.
What to watch:
-- Further attacks by militants. The assaults on
high-profile military facilities have shown the continued
ability of Taliban fighters to attack even protected targets.
-- Whether talks with the Taliban materialise officially.
EXTERNAL SECURITY
Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan are strained,
with cross-border attacks reported by both sides.
Tension between the neighbours has been heightened by
whispering from some Afghan lawmakers that Pakistan's spy
agency, the Inter-services Intelligence (ISI), was behind recent
assassinations in Afghanistan, something Pakistan vehemently
denied.
Pakistan is a critical regional stakeholder, and in late
February it urged the Afghan Taliban to enter direct peace talks
with the Afghan government, a sign that Islamabad may be
increasing its support for reconciliation across the border.
. Earlier in the month, it hosted three-way talks
also involving Afghanistan and Iran.
Afghan President Hamid Karzai has said Pakistan-based
militant group Lashkar-e-Jhangvi claimed responsibility for the
bomb attacks in Afghanistan on Dec. 6 that killed 80 Shi'ite
worshippers.
He has also said the assassination of former Afghan
president Burhanuddin Rabbani, who was charged with leading
peace talks with the Taliban insurgency, was planned in
Pakistan.
Relations with India have also been shaken by the killing of
bin Laden, with some Indian commentators questioning Pakistan's
ability and will to contain militant activity.
What to watch:
-- Power struggles within the Taliban. Al Qaeda, the Afghan
Taliban and Pakistani militants have held a series of meetings
aimed at containing what could soon be open warfare between the
two most powerful Pakistani Taliban leaders, militant sources
said in early January.
-- Drone attacks. Any drone attack that results in high
civilian deaths could further damage the U.S.-Pakistan
relationship.
-- Attacks in India. An attack with Pakistani fingerprints
could spark serious confrontation.
(Editing by Daniel Magnowski)