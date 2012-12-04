ISLAMABAD Dec 4 In Pakistan a rift is opening
between the judiciary and the military, which has ruled the
country for more than half of its history, while relations
between Islamabad and Washington, though still difficult, have
improved after a crisis last year.
Chief Supreme Court Judge Iftikhar Chaudhry ruled last month
that the military must stop interfering in politics, a rare
challenge to Pakistan's generals. In early November, the army
chief warned that efforts to undermine the military and "draw a
wedge" between it and Pakistan's citizens would not be tolerated
- a veiled challenge to the court.
These new tensions come just months after the increasingly
assertive Supreme Court disqualified Yusuf Raza Gilani from his
office as prime minister, finding him guilty of contempt for
refusing to reopen corruption cases against President Asif Ali
Zardari. Gilani was replaced by former water and power minister
Raja Pervez Ashraf in June.
Relations between the United States and Pakistan - whose
status as an ally has long been questioned by some in Washington
- are being rebuilt after a NATO air attack killed 24 Pakistani
soldiers last November. In response, Pakistan shut the land
routes that supply NATO troops across its border in Afghanistan.
The U.S. later apologised for the November incident and
Pakistan reopened the supply routes, a move that brought
Islamabad some diplomatic relief, but protests from thousands of
Pakistanis.
The U.S. wants Pakistan to chase the militant groups on its
soil which take advantage of the porous border with Afghanistan
to attack NATO and Afghan troops there. Pakistan's cooperation
is critical to U.S.-led efforts to stabilise Afghanistan as NATO
combat troops prepare to leave the country by the end of 2014.
RATINGS (Unchanged unless stated):
MOODY's: Caa1
S&P: B-
Here is a summary of key risks to watch in Pakistan:
POLITICAL VIOLENCE, GOVERNMENT WEAKNESS
The long-running standoff between the judiciary and the
U.S.-backed government has fuelled instability in Pakistan,
where public trust of politicians is already extremely low.
Top judge Chaudhry has won notoriety by taking on senior
politicians and now the military establishment, and while the
stability of the government has been called into question by the
changes in personnel, for most Pakistanis, the latest ructions
have only deepened frustrations with their everyday hardships.
President Zardari's government is weak, dependent on
unreliable coalition partners, and has limited control over the
military. It has failed to tackle corruption or implement
economic reforms. Serious problems in formulating and
implementing policy will continue to deter investment.
The government also faces growing political opposition. In
October, authorities stopped a protest against U.S. drone
strikes, led by cricketer turned politician Imran Khan, from
entering the region of South Waziristan. Though the government
publicly condemns drone attacks, many Pakistanis believe it has
done nowhere near enough to stop them.
The Pakistani military, which has governed the country for
more than half of its history, is often seen as the real driving
force behind Pakistan's foreign and security policies.
What to watch:
- How the new prime minister performs. Mounting opposition
to drone strikes.
- Any moves by the military to more openly influence
political developments, and how the judiciary responds.
- Tussles between the government and the court are likely to
drag on, and could paralyse government decisionmaking.
WORSENING RELATIONS WITH AMERICA
An American investigation into the November border incident
found that both U.S. and Pakistani forces were at fault, putting
further strain on already deeply damaged ties. Pakistani
officials said the attack was "deliberate".
Though the reopening of the NATO supply lines has ended one
diplomatic dispute, fresh disagreement is brewing over the
sentencing of Shakil Afridi, who is alleged to have helped the
CIA find Osama bin Laden using a house-to-house vaccination
drive as a cover.
His 33-year jail term brought swift condemnation from
Washington, including from Secretary of State Hillary Clinton,
who said the decision was "unjust and unwarranted". The U.S. has
cut aid to Pakistan by $33 million in response, $1 million for
every year that Afridi faces jail.
Tension also remains over Pakistan's perceived unwillingness
to hunt down certain militant groups. Washington has long pushed
for action, military or otherwise, against the Haqqani militant
network, one of NATO's deadliest foes in Afghanistan, which is
thought to operate mainly from Pakistani region North
Waziristan. In November, the U.N. added the Haqqanis to its
sanctions list, obliging U.N. members to impose an asset freeze,
travel ban and arms embargo, though Pakistan said it is already
doing all it can to crack down on the group.
Islamabad has repeatedly said its forces are overstretched
and it cannot afford to provoke a general tribal uprising.
Reflecting American frustration with Pakistan, and the
suspicion that there are links between Pakistan's spy agency and
militant groups, there have been many proposals to make U.S. aid
conditional on more cooperation in fighting militants.
What to watch:
- Pakistan-U.S. negotiations over changes to their
relationship after Pakistan's parliament reviewed ties. When
reached, any agreement will impact Pakistan's cooperation in
stabilising Afghanistan.
- Any further attack on Pakistan by NATO forces in
Afghanistan could conceivably break the alliance completely,
putting the war effort in Afghanistan at risk.
- More aid cuts. Pressure is mounting in the United States
to penalise Islamabad for failing to act against militant groups
and, at worst, helping them.
- Any further accusations from Washington, how Islamabad
responds, and the tone of the rhetoric from both sides. The
United States wants Pakistan to bring the Haqqani network into
peace negotiations, but is wary of exerting too much pressure on
Pakistan and forcing a break in ties.
INTERNAL SECURITY
The shooting in October by the Pakistan Taliban of
15-year-old Malala Yousufzai, a schoolgirl who won international
plaudits for speaking out against the insurgency, was a reminder
of the lawlessness of some regions of the country, and the
impunity with which the Taliban conducts attacks.
Violence, some of it politically motivated, continues to
blight the southern port city of Karachi, Pakistan's financial
hub.
Ten people were killed and more than 100 wounded there in
September's protests in response to an anti-Islamic video made
in the United States, and in November a Taliban suicide bomber
rammed his vehicle into the gates of a military base there,
killing at least one person.
More than 1,600 people were killed in the city last year,
over half of them in political and sectarian violence, and
Pakistan's paramilitary forces are often deployed there to
stabilise violent districts. Altogether, the violence and
instability are a huge deterrent to foreign investment.
Nationwide, Sunni-Shi'ite sectarian violence is emerging as
a serious menace. More than 300 Shi'ites have been killed in
Pakistan so far this year in sectarian conflict, human rights
groups say, and Sunni Muslim extremist groups such as
Lashkar-e-Jhangvi are growing in strength and ambition
In late November, a bomb killed at least five people and
wounded 90 near a Shi'ite procession, as the government
struggles to stop a wave of attacks by sectarian Sunni militant
groups determined to wipe out the minority sect and seize power.
What to watch:
- Further attacks by militants. The assaults on high-profile
military facilities have shown the continued ability of Taliban
fighters to attack even protected targets.
- Whether talks with the Taliban materialise officially.
EXTERNAL SECURITY
Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan are strained,
with cross-border attacks reported by both sides. Those tensions
will only be strained by Pakistani Interior Minister Rehman
Malik's allegation in early August that elements of the Afghan
government are likely to be supporting a senior Pakistani
Taliban commander who wants to overthrow the Islamabad
government.
Those charges may be an attempt to divert attention from
repeated accusations from some Afghan lawmakers that Pakistan's
spy agency, the Inter-services Intelligence (ISI), is behind
assassinations and suicide bombings in Afghanistan, something
Pakistan vehemently denies.
What to watch:
- Any more cross-border shelling or insurgent attacks, and
escalation of accusations by either side.
(Editing by Daniel Magnowski)