ISLAMABAD Dec 4 In Pakistan a rift is opening between the judiciary and the military, which has ruled the country for more than half of its history, while relations between Islamabad and Washington, though still difficult, have improved after a crisis last year.

Chief Supreme Court Judge Iftikhar Chaudhry ruled last month that the military must stop interfering in politics, a rare challenge to Pakistan's generals. In early November, the army chief warned that efforts to undermine the military and "draw a wedge" between it and Pakistan's citizens would not be tolerated - a veiled challenge to the court.

These new tensions come just months after the increasingly assertive Supreme Court disqualified Yusuf Raza Gilani from his office as prime minister, finding him guilty of contempt for refusing to reopen corruption cases against President Asif Ali Zardari. Gilani was replaced by former water and power minister Raja Pervez Ashraf in June.

Relations between the United States and Pakistan - whose status as an ally has long been questioned by some in Washington - are being rebuilt after a NATO air attack killed 24 Pakistani soldiers last November. In response, Pakistan shut the land routes that supply NATO troops across its border in Afghanistan.

The U.S. later apologised for the November incident and Pakistan reopened the supply routes, a move that brought Islamabad some diplomatic relief, but protests from thousands of Pakistanis.

The U.S. wants Pakistan to chase the militant groups on its soil which take advantage of the porous border with Afghanistan to attack NATO and Afghan troops there. Pakistan's cooperation is critical to U.S.-led efforts to stabilise Afghanistan as NATO combat troops prepare to leave the country by the end of 2014.

RATINGS (Unchanged unless stated):

MOODY's: Caa1

S&P: B-

Here is a summary of key risks to watch in Pakistan:

POLITICAL VIOLENCE, GOVERNMENT WEAKNESS

The long-running standoff between the judiciary and the U.S.-backed government has fuelled instability in Pakistan, where public trust of politicians is already extremely low.

Top judge Chaudhry has won notoriety by taking on senior politicians and now the military establishment, and while the stability of the government has been called into question by the changes in personnel, for most Pakistanis, the latest ructions have only deepened frustrations with their everyday hardships.

President Zardari's government is weak, dependent on unreliable coalition partners, and has limited control over the military. It has failed to tackle corruption or implement economic reforms. Serious problems in formulating and implementing policy will continue to deter investment.

The government also faces growing political opposition. In October, authorities stopped a protest against U.S. drone strikes, led by cricketer turned politician Imran Khan, from entering the region of South Waziristan. Though the government publicly condemns drone attacks, many Pakistanis believe it has done nowhere near enough to stop them.

The Pakistani military, which has governed the country for more than half of its history, is often seen as the real driving force behind Pakistan's foreign and security policies.

What to watch:

- How the new prime minister performs. Mounting opposition to drone strikes.

- Any moves by the military to more openly influence political developments, and how the judiciary responds.

- Tussles between the government and the court are likely to drag on, and could paralyse government decisionmaking.

WORSENING RELATIONS WITH AMERICA

An American investigation into the November border incident found that both U.S. and Pakistani forces were at fault, putting further strain on already deeply damaged ties. Pakistani officials said the attack was "deliberate".

Though the reopening of the NATO supply lines has ended one diplomatic dispute, fresh disagreement is brewing over the sentencing of Shakil Afridi, who is alleged to have helped the CIA find Osama bin Laden using a house-to-house vaccination drive as a cover.

His 33-year jail term brought swift condemnation from Washington, including from Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who said the decision was "unjust and unwarranted". The U.S. has cut aid to Pakistan by $33 million in response, $1 million for every year that Afridi faces jail.

Tension also remains over Pakistan's perceived unwillingness to hunt down certain militant groups. Washington has long pushed for action, military or otherwise, against the Haqqani militant network, one of NATO's deadliest foes in Afghanistan, which is thought to operate mainly from Pakistani region North Waziristan. In November, the U.N. added the Haqqanis to its sanctions list, obliging U.N. members to impose an asset freeze, travel ban and arms embargo, though Pakistan said it is already doing all it can to crack down on the group.

Islamabad has repeatedly said its forces are overstretched and it cannot afford to provoke a general tribal uprising.

Reflecting American frustration with Pakistan, and the suspicion that there are links between Pakistan's spy agency and militant groups, there have been many proposals to make U.S. aid conditional on more cooperation in fighting militants.

What to watch:

- Pakistan-U.S. negotiations over changes to their relationship after Pakistan's parliament reviewed ties. When reached, any agreement will impact Pakistan's cooperation in stabilising Afghanistan.

- Any further attack on Pakistan by NATO forces in Afghanistan could conceivably break the alliance completely, putting the war effort in Afghanistan at risk.

- More aid cuts. Pressure is mounting in the United States to penalise Islamabad for failing to act against militant groups and, at worst, helping them.

- Any further accusations from Washington, how Islamabad responds, and the tone of the rhetoric from both sides. The United States wants Pakistan to bring the Haqqani network into peace negotiations, but is wary of exerting too much pressure on Pakistan and forcing a break in ties.

INTERNAL SECURITY

The shooting in October by the Pakistan Taliban of 15-year-old Malala Yousufzai, a schoolgirl who won international plaudits for speaking out against the insurgency, was a reminder of the lawlessness of some regions of the country, and the impunity with which the Taliban conducts attacks.

Violence, some of it politically motivated, continues to blight the southern port city of Karachi, Pakistan's financial hub.

Ten people were killed and more than 100 wounded there in September's protests in response to an anti-Islamic video made in the United States, and in November a Taliban suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into the gates of a military base there, killing at least one person.

More than 1,600 people were killed in the city last year, over half of them in political and sectarian violence, and Pakistan's paramilitary forces are often deployed there to stabilise violent districts. Altogether, the violence and instability are a huge deterrent to foreign investment.

Nationwide, Sunni-Shi'ite sectarian violence is emerging as a serious menace. More than 300 Shi'ites have been killed in Pakistan so far this year in sectarian conflict, human rights groups say, and Sunni Muslim extremist groups such as Lashkar-e-Jhangvi are growing in strength and ambition

In late November, a bomb killed at least five people and wounded 90 near a Shi'ite procession, as the government struggles to stop a wave of attacks by sectarian Sunni militant groups determined to wipe out the minority sect and seize power.

What to watch:

- Further attacks by militants. The assaults on high-profile military facilities have shown the continued ability of Taliban fighters to attack even protected targets.

- Whether talks with the Taliban materialise officially.

EXTERNAL SECURITY

Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan are strained, with cross-border attacks reported by both sides. Those tensions will only be strained by Pakistani Interior Minister Rehman Malik's allegation in early August that elements of the Afghan government are likely to be supporting a senior Pakistani Taliban commander who wants to overthrow the Islamabad government.

Those charges may be an attempt to divert attention from repeated accusations from some Afghan lawmakers that Pakistan's spy agency, the Inter-services Intelligence (ISI), is behind assassinations and suicide bombings in Afghanistan, something Pakistan vehemently denies.

What to watch:

- Any more cross-border shelling or insurgent attacks, and escalation of accusations by either side. (Editing by Daniel Magnowski)