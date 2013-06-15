QUETTA, Pakistan, June 15 A rocket attack by
unknown people killed a policeman on Saturday and gutted an
historic summer retreat used by Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali
Jinnah in the resource-rich province of Baluchistan, only days
after a new government vowed to end a guerrilla war there.
Three rocket propelled grenades slammed into the heritage
Quaid Azam Residency in the hill town of Ziarat in the early
hours of the morning, district commissioner Nadeem Tahir said. A
policeman died and the ensuing blaze tore through the two-storey
wooden building, damaging several other houses nearby.
"It seems that rockets have been fired from nearby
mountains,' a police official said.
The vast province bordering Iran and Afghanistan contains
largely unexplored copper and gold deposits but has suffered a
long-running armed independence movement, and what rights groups
call a campaign of forced disappearances by security forces.
Baluchistan supplies much of the natural gas feeding
Pakistan's lifeline textile industry in eastern Punjab province,
and is home to a deepwater port at Gwadar.
Saturday's attack was the first since a new chief minister
of the province took office last week. He has urged security
forces, who deny wrongdoing, to end rights abuses and support
his hopes of kindling talks with the insurgents, who are seeking
an independent homeland.
On the day chief minister Abdul Malik took oath, five
bullet-riddled bodies were found in the province.
The discoveries were seen by many as a message that security
forces were intent on continuing what human rights groups have
dubbed a systematic campaign of "kill-and-dump".
Jinnah stayed in the Quaid Azam Residency as he tried to
recover from a lung disease in 1948, a year after his successful
campaign to separate Pakistan from India. He died in Karachi
soon after. The building is a national heritage site.
