BRIEF-Union Bank sees bad loans falling in 2017/18
* Union Bank exec says sees gross NPA at 10.75 percent this financial year
ISLAMABAD, March 30 Pakistan will send troops to Saudi Arabia to join the coalition against Yemeni rebels, a senior government official said on Monday.
"We have already pledged full support to Saudi Arabia in its operation against rebels and will join the coalition," the official said.
Pakistan is a regional ally of Saudi Arabia, the main Sunni Muslim power in the Gulf. A Saudi-led military coalition is conducting air strikes against Shi'ite Muslim Houthi forces. (Reporting By Mehreen Zahra-Malik; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Union Bank exec says sees gross NPA at 10.75 percent this financial year
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.08 pct (Updates to open)