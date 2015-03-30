ISLAMABAD, March 30 Pakistan will send troops to Saudi Arabia to join the coalition against Yemeni rebels, a senior government official said on Monday.

"We have already pledged full support to Saudi Arabia in its operation against rebels and will join the coalition," the official said.

Pakistan is a regional ally of Saudi Arabia, the main Sunni Muslim power in the Gulf. A Saudi-led military coalition is conducting air strikes against Shi'ite Muslim Houthi forces. (Reporting By Mehreen Zahra-Malik; editing by John Stonestreet)