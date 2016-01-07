(Updates with quotes from Pakistan foreign office)
By Tommy Wilkes
ISLAMABAD Jan 7 Saudi Arabia's foreign minister
arrived in Pakistan on Thursday, where he met Prime Minister
Nawaz Sharif, who is keen to use the two-day visit to defuse
spiralling sectarian tension between the Sunni-majority kingdom
and Shi'ite Iran.
Saudi Arabia's execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric on
Saturday inflamed tension across the Middle East and infuriated
Iran, Riyadh's main rival in the region.
Several of Saudi Arabia's Sunni allies have broken
diplomatic ties with Iran after demonstrators ransacked the
Saudi embassy in Tehran this weekend.
Pakistan, which borders Iran and has a large Shi'ite
minority, has sought to avoid taking sides as Sharif tries to
stem sectarian violence at home and boost economic ties with
both Saudi Arabia and Iran.
"Pakistan expressed deep concern at the escalation of the
situation and condemned the burning down of (the) Saudi Embassy
in Tehran," Sharif's office said in a statement.
"The Prime Minister called for (the) resolution of
differences through peaceful means in the larger interest of the
Muslim unity."
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir also met army chief
General Raheel Sharif and Sharif's foreign affairs adviser
Sartaj Aziz.
The visit comes after Pakistan last month distanced itself
from an anti-Islamic State coalition announced by Saudi Arabia,
which had named Pakistan as a member.
Pakistan also declined a Saudi call to join a Riyadh-led
intervention, backed by most Sunni Gulf Arab states, in Yemen
last year to fight Iranian-allied rebels.
"Pakistan can't afford to provide what Saudi Arabia is
looking for," said Mosharraf Zaidi, an Islamabad-based
commentator, adding that it had the most of any Muslim nation to
lose from a broader sectarian breakdown between Sunnis and
Shias.
"The real trick is to find a way to send him (Al-Jubeir)
back happy without giving him anything that would upset his
Iranian counterpart."
Pakistan wants to deepen trade links with both Iran and
Saudi Arabia and improve access to their vast energy resources
to fuel its power-hungry economy.
It hopes to finish a major gas pipeline to Iran if sanctions
imposed over Iran's nuclear program are lifted.
But Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have cultivated a close
alliance for decades, and Sharif spent time in political exile
in Saudi Arabia in the 2000s, after he was ousted in a military
coup.
In 2014, Saudi Arabia gave Pakistan $1.5 billion as a "gift"
to shore up its foreign reserves.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Katharine Houreld and
Catherine Evans)