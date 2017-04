ISLAMABAD Dec 17 The Pakistani prime minister lifted a moratorium on the death penalty on Wednesday, a day after Taliban gunmen attacked a school, killing 132 students and nine teachers, a government spokesman said.

Mohiuddin Wani said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had approved the decision of a ministerial committee to life the moratorium.

"It was decided that this moratorium should be lifted. The prime minister approved," he said. (Reporting By Katharine Houreld; Editing by Robert Birsel)