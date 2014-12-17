(Updates with comment, detail, background)
By Sheree Sardar and Katharine Houreld
ISLAMABAD Dec 17 The Pakistani prime minister
lifted a moratorium on the death penalty on Wednesday, a day
after Taliban gunmen attacked a school, killing 132 students and
nine teachers, a government spokesman said.
Pakistan began three days of mourning on Wednesday for the
141 people killed in the attack on the school in the
northwestern city of Peshawar.
The bloodshed has shocked the nation and put pressure on the
government to do more to tackle the Pakistani Taliban
insurgency. Many people have called in the media for the death
penalty to be restored.
"It was decided that this moratorium should be lifted. The
prime minister approved," said government spokesman Mohiuddin
Wan, referring to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's approval of the
decision by a ministerial committee.
"Black warrants will be issued within a day or two," he
said, referring to execution orders.
He did not give any details about who might be executed
under such orders.
A moratorium on the death penalty was imposed in 2008 and
only one execution has taken place since then.
There are believed to be more than 8,000 prisoners on death
row in Pakistan, about 10 percent convicted of offences labelled
"terrorism", said Justice Project Pakistan, a legal aid group.
"Terrorism" has a very broad definition under Pakistani law.
About 17,000 cases of "terrorism" are pending in special courts.
Justice Project Pakistan released a report on Wednesday
saying that those convicted of terrorism were often tortured
into confessions or denied lawyers, and that recent crackdowns
had not stopped militant attacks.
"Swathes of defendants whose crimes bear no relation to
terrorism have been sentenced to death following extremely
unfair trials - whilst terrorist attacks continue unabated," the
group said.
