ISLAMABAD Dec 16 Taliban gunmen are still holding hostage some children at a school they attacked on Tuesday morning, a Pakistani provincial minister said, citing military sources.

"The chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has received information from the army officials that children are still being held hostage," Inayatullah Khan, the provincial minister for local government, told television.

A hall at the site had been cleared and efforts to clear the rest of the area were underway, he added.

(Reporting by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)