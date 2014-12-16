ISLAMABAD Dec 16 Taliban gunmen are still
holding hostage some children at a school they attacked on
Tuesday morning, a Pakistani provincial minister said, citing
military sources.
"The chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has
received information from the army officials that children are
still being held hostage," Inayatullah Khan, the provincial
minister for local government, told television.
A hall at the site had been cleared and efforts to clear the
rest of the area were underway, he added.
(Reporting by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)