ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATHRescue workers move the coffin of a student, who killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

ISLAMABAD The Pakistani military said on Tuesday that special forces had rescued two more children and two staff members at a school that has been under attack from Taliban gunmen for around five hours.

A tweet for the military also said a fifth militant had been killed.

The Taliban said they sent six gunmen wearing suicide vests to attack the school. The military is clearing the school of gunmen.

(Reporting By Katharine Houreld; Editing by Mike Collett-White)