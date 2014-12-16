UNITED NATIONS Dec 16 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon condemned a deadly Taliban attack on a Pakistan
school on Tuesday as "an act of horror and rank cowardice to
attack defenseless children while they learn."
"No cause can justify such brutality. No grievance can
excuse such horror," Ban said. "Getting an education is every
child's right. Going to school should not have to be an act of
bravery."
At least 130 people, most of them children, were killed on
Tuesday after Taliban gunmen broke into a school in the
Pakistani city of Peshawar and opened fire, witnesses said, in
the bloodiest massacre the country has seen for years.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)