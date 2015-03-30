By Jibran Ahmad
PESHAWAR, March 30 A northwestern Pakistani
province is taking criminal action against 70 schools that have
failed to tighten security with measures such as installing
barbed wire following a December high school attack that killed
132 children.
The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa made it compulsory for
all schools to hire armed guards, raise the height of boundary
walls with barbed wire and install closed-circuit televison.
Pakistan is in mourning after December's attack on the
army-run high school in the northwestern city of Peshawar. Six
gunmen believed linked to the Pakistani Taliban killed 153
people in all.
The 70 schools taken to task are in Kohat, south of
Peshawar, which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Minister Mohammad
Atif Khan described as "dangerous". Khan told officials to hold
meetings with school officials before taking action, he said.
"We extended the deadline several times to enable the owners
and principals to make security arrangements, but finally we
decided to take action in those areas whose security risk level
is very high, such as Kohat," the minister told Reuters.
The province enforced the security measures even though the
school targeted on Dec. 16 also had CCTV and security guards,
which did not help stop the bloodshed.
When asked if the cost of the measures might be a reason for
non-compliance, Khan said anyone who ran a school had the
responsibility to protect the children.
"It seems as though I have a shop selling CCTV cameras and
am pressuring school owners to buy them," he said.
"I have no personal interest in asking them to hire security
guards and install CCTV cameras, but will never allow someone to
jeopardise the safety of the children."
