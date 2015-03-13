ISLAMABAD, March 13 Pakistan's military
test-fired a Pakistani-built unmanned aircraft equipped with a
laser-guided missile on Friday, the army said in a statement.
Pakistan has long complained about incursions of U.S. drones
into Pakistani airspace to target al Qaeda, Taliban and other
jihadist militants along its lawless northwestern border with
Afghanistan, and has said it is seeking to acquire a drone
capability of its own.
The army chief of staff said on his official Twitter account
that the new drone "multiplies capability against terrorists".
(Reporting by Kay Johnson; Editing by Kevin Liffey)