ISLAMABAD, March 13 Pakistan's military test-fired a Pakistani-built unmanned aircraft equipped with a laser-guided missile on Friday, the army said in a statement.

Pakistan has long complained about incursions of U.S. drones into Pakistani airspace to target al Qaeda, Taliban and other jihadist militants along its lawless northwestern border with Afghanistan, and has said it is seeking to acquire a drone capability of its own.

The army chief of staff said on his official Twitter account that the new drone "multiplies capability against terrorists". (Reporting by Kay Johnson; Editing by Kevin Liffey)