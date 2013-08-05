ISLAMABAD Aug 5 Pakistani police scoured hills
surrounding the capital Islamabad and sent additional units to
protect key installations on Monday amid tightened security
ahead of a major Muslim holiday and after a bomb wounded 14
people on a train.
Police and soldiers go on alert every year in the closing
days of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, which this year
coincides with a global security alert issued by the United
States which closed more than a dozen embassies in the Middle
East and Africa following an al Qaeda threat.
"We have beefed up security in Islamabad, particularly at
the Faisal Mosque since there is a security threat," Mohammad
Rizwan, a senior police officer, told Reuters.
"We have also combed the Margalla Hills, setting up pickets
at certain points."
The mosque is the largest in Pakistan and sits at the foot
of the majestic Margalla Hills, the first foothills to the
Himalayas.
The bomb exploded on a train travelling between the southern
financial hub of Karachi and the ancient city of Lahore, capital
of Punjab province. No one was killed.
It was unclear whether police were hunting a specific target
or whether the increased security was a reaction to an
embarrassing jail break last week in which more than 250
prisoners were freed from jail in a militant attack.
Pakistan's police are notoriously under-equipped, poorly
trained and under-funded. Security forces sometimes resort to
blanket bans to counter potential threats, for instance by
banning motorcycles or shutting down telephone networks.
(Additional reporting by Mubasher Boukhari and Zeeshan Ahmed;
Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Nick Macfie)