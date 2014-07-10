(Updates with drone strike, details of military tour)
By Mehreen Zahra-Malik
MIRANSHAH, Pakistan, July 10 Missiles from a
U.S. drone slammed into a mud house and killed six suspected
militants in Pakistan's rugged northwest on Thursday, officials
said, as the Pakistani military said it had seized control of 80
percent of a key city from the Taliban.
Drone strikes in Pakistan resumed after a six-month hiatus,
days before the military launched an air campaign on June 15 to
drive Pakistani Taliban militants out of the remote border
region of North Waziristan.
Thursday's strike in the Datta Khel district killed six
militants and injured two, security officials said. The site of
the strike was about 45 km (28 miles) west of the regional
capital of Miranshah, near the Afghan border.
A senior officer took reporters on a tour of the region on
Wednesday to underscore what the military says is a successful
offensive to bring under control 80 percent of Miranshah, North
Waziristan's main town.
The region, the base of some of the country's most feared al
Qaeda linked terrorists, has been sealed off and there is no way
to verify the military's accounts or casualty figures. But the
presence of many senior officers during the tour suggested that
the army had secured broad control over the area.
Reporters were led through sites ranging from dingy two-room
shops to large buildings piled high with cylinders and
explosives, all described as workplaces to manufacture bombs.
Also on display was a complex of a couple of dozen rooms
with a courtyard, described as a training site for suicide
bombers.
"North Waziristan had transformed into a hub and safe haven
for terrorists of all colours and creeds," General Zafarullah
Khan, the region's commander, said the military's sprawling
headquarters.
"But with the operation, 80 percent of Miranshah and the
adjoining areas has been cleared."
FAILED NEGOTIATIONS
The army launched the offensive after months of failed
negotiations between the government and the militants, puntuated
by Taliban attacks. A brazen assault last month on the airport
in the southern city of Karachi killed 34.
The army responded by dispatching fighters to bomb suspected
militant hideouts in North Waziristan. It ordered the region's
entire civilian population - estimated at about half a million -
to leave and pushed on with a ground offensive on June 30.
Pakistan's army had previously operated strictly within its
Miranshah headquarters. The rest of the city, including homes,
schools, shops and even hospitals, was under Taliban control.
Since the air operation began, 400 militants have been
killed and 130 injured, the military's public relations wing
said. Twenty-four soldiers had been killed and 19 injured. The
extent of civilian casualties is unclear.
Khan said the insurgents, many of them ethnic Uzbeks and
Chinese Uighurs as well as indigenous fighters, were on the
defensive.
"We have set up 250 military checkposts to seal off their
movements," he said. "We have found 11 (bomb) factories in
Miranshah alone and 23,000 kg of explosive material. The
militants' communications and operational capabilities have been
greatly reduced."
Residents, however, suggest that many militants moved out of
the area before it was secured and Khan agreed some fighters may
have escaped the onslaught.
"It's not militarily possible to create airtight security
from where individual terrorists can't escape," he said.
"It will be wrong to say some leaders didn't escape. They
smelt the operation and left. But their exodus on a large scale
was denied."
