ISLAMABAD Oct 2 A prominent separatist
commander in Pakistan's mineral-rich Baluchistan threatened on
Wednesday to step up attacks on security forces after at least
two soldiers were killed in a roadside bomb in the vast and
lawless region.
The renewed threat by ethnic Baluch rebels adds a layer of
complexity for the new government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif
in a country already plagued by a growing Taliban insurgency.
Baluchistan has seen a spate of attacks since a major
earthquake last week which rebels say prompted the army to send
troops to remote areas under the guise of aid delivery.
"They (army) are directly involved in the large-scale
killings of Baluch men," Allah Nazar, head of the Baluch
Liberation Front, told Reuters by telephone from a secret
location in Baluchistan. "They want to crush us and make money
from the disaster relief."
More than 500 people died in the Sept. 24 earthquake in a
remote part of Baluchistan serving as a stronghold for
insurgents and where security forces have almost no presence.
The rebels, who have killed many civilians and members of
the security forces, are fighting for independence from
Pakistan. They accuse the central government of stealing the
province's rich mineral deposits and the security forces of
widespread human rights abuses.
The army denied involvement in any killings.
"We are there to provide relief for the local people. We
will continue the relief work for our Baluch brethren even if
attacks continue," said Major General Samrez Salik, who
oversees the relief operations.
On Wednesday, two soldiers were killed in a roadside bomb
near Awaran, a town near the quake epicentre. The military said
they were there to distribute humanitarian aid.
Army units came under fire in five separate incidents
throughout the day. Last week, two rockets narrowly missed a
military helicopter and there have been several attacks on
convoys carrying aid.
"We claim responsibility for Wednesday morning attack on
troops near Mashkay. We will step up such attacks in coming
days," said Nazar. "We cannot expect relief from the helicopters
which routinely fire rockets at our villages".
(Editing by Maria Golovnina and Mark Heinrich)