* Pakistan army seeks to reassert authority
* Major operations against militants jeopardising talks
* Civilian government feels under siege from military
* Relations between army, government worst for years
By Mehreen Zahra-Malik
ISLAMABAD, May 23 At Pakistani Prime Minister
Nawaz Sharif's palatial offices in Islamabad this week, the army
chief sat down to deliver the head of government a message he
did not want to hear: The time for talks with the troublesome
Pakistani Taliban was over.
Sharif came to power a year ago promising to find a peaceful
settlement with the Islamist militant group, but as round after
round of talks failed, the powerful armed forces favoured a
military solution.
Their patience finally ran out and, late on Tuesday
afternoon, during a tense meeting, the army effectively declared
it would override a crucial plank of the government's strategy
and take matters into its own hands.
"The army chief and other military officers in the room were
clear on the military's policy: the last man, the last bullet,"
a government insider with first-hand knowledge of the meeting
told Reuters.
Asked to sum up the message General Raheel Sharif wanted to
convey at the gathering, he added: "The time for talk is over."
The next day, Pakistani forces launched rare air strikes
against militants holed up in the remote, lawless tribal belt
near the Afghan border. It is not clear whether Sharif
authorised the operation.
On Thursday, they backed that up with the first major ground
offensive against the Taliban there, undermining Sharif's
year-long attempt to end a bloody insurgency across his country
through peaceful means.
Disagreement over the militant threat is the latest row to
flare up between the government and military, and relations
between the two branches of power are at their lowest ebb for
years, according to government officials.
The government did say talks with the Taliban would go on.
"We will talk with those who are ready for it and the
(military) operation is being launched against those who are not
ready to come to the negotiating table," spokesman Pervez Rashid
told local media on Thursday.
But the operations put the military, which has a long record
of intervening in civilian rule through plots and coups, firmly
back at the centre of Pakistan's security policy.
The balance of power is shifting at a time when foreign
troops are preparing to withdraw from Afghanistan, and
arch-rival India has just elected a Hindu nationalist leader
promising to be more assertive on the international stage.
"This is the clearest signal yet that the army will dictate
its terms now," a member of Sharif's cabinet said.
TALIBAN ON THE OFFENSIVE
The Pakistani Taliban, as distinct from the Afghan Taliban
which is actively targeting NATO forces in Afghanistan, is
believed to be behind attacks on Pakistani soldiers and
civilians that have killed thousands in recent years.
The Pakistan army has distinguished between "good" Taliban
like the feared Haqqani network - who do not attack Pakistani
security forces but fight in Afghanistan - and "bad" Taliban,
indigenous Pakistani militants who are seeking to create an
Islamic state.
While Pakistan's military wants to go after the "bad"
Taliban, it has, despite pressure from Washington, largely
avoided taking on groups who launch attacks against coalition
forces in Afghanistan from Pakistan's North Waziristan region.
Prompting the latest intervention, the Pakistani Taliban
have become increasingly bold, striking the army in tribal areas
including a recent battle in which an army major died. Earlier
this month, nine soldiers were killed in an explosion near the
Afghan border.
"We will avenge the blood of every last soldier. Talks or no
talks, the army will retaliate," said one military official,
who, like most others interviewed for this article, spoke on
condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject.
The army has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its
history. Sharif himself was toppled by the army in 1999 during
his previous tenure as prime minister.
But, humiliated after a secret 2011 U.S. raid that killed
Osama bin Laden on Pakistani soil, the army stood back from
politics and supported last year's first democratic transition
of power which brought Sharif back to office.
Sharif manoeuvred carefully, hand picking a new army chief
and trying to forge a partnership with the military in the early
days of his tenure, but the overtures had little lasting impact.
TRADE, DIPLOMACY
There are other signs of civil-military discord.
Sharif came to power promising to rebuild relations with
India, but has been under pressure to toughen his stance from
hardliners at home, particularly within the army.
The nuclear-armed neighbours have fought three wars since
independence from Britain in 1947, two of them over the
still-disputed Himalayan territory of Kashmir.
Sharif's policies towards India have been heavily
scrutinised; some in the army justify its hefty budget by
pointing to - and, critics say, playing up - the potential
threat from India.
And despite signs the military has become more amenable to
overtures from its old foe than in the past, a trade deal pushed
by the prime minister and aimed at improving ties with India was
cancelled at the last minute after pressure from the army, top
government officials said.
Sharif now faces a dilemma over whether to accept an
invitation by Indian Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi to
attend his inauguration next week.
The army is also bitter about the trial of former military
ruler Pervez Musharraf, who ousted Sharif from power in 1999 and
was arrested after he returned to Pakistan to take part in last
year's election.
Ties with Afghanistan have never been easy, but some
officials believe the army wants to torpedo the government's
relationship with a future Kabul administration, risking a
deterioration in regional security as NATO troops prepare to
leave this year.
Generals have jealously guarded the right to dictate policy
on Afghanistan, seeing friendly guerrilla groups as "assets" to
blunt the influence of India there.
TENSIONS COME TO SURFACE
Though simmering under the surface, tensions between the
government and the army spilled into the open last month when a
popular journalist was shot by unknown gunmen, and his channel,
Geo News, blamed the army's powerful spy agency, the Directorate
of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
Public criticism of the shadowy ISI is almost unheard of in
Pakistan. In a rare public response, the army demanded that Geo
News, the country's most-watched news channel, be shut down.
The government's media regulator has since resisted the
army's demands to cancel the channel's license, which the
military sees as a direct sign of defiance.
"Everyone was looking out to see how the government would
treat the army in this crisis -- as a friend or foe?" said a
senior military official. "But the government allowed this to
become a free-for-all, army-hunting season."
For Sharif, buckling under military pressure is a major
risk. "This is not about one TV channel but about freedom of
expression and about living in a democracy," Rashid said. "We
should live and let live."
But despite putting on a brave front, officials say the
government is feeling under siege.
"Never in the last year has the government felt weaker or
more vulnerable," one of Sharif's key economic advisers said.
"Now every time we have to take a major decision, on India, on
Afghanistan, we will have to think 'How will the army react?'"
A serving general said the army chief would always pick the
"institution over the constitution if push comes to shove,"
adding: "As a society and a state, we have to avoid a context in
which the army is pushed to do something it doesn't want to."
(Editing by Mike Collett-White and Maria Golovnina)