PESHAWAR, Pakistan Nov 25 A suspected suicide bomber killed at least two people and wounded dozens near a Shi'ite procession in Pakistan on Sunday, as the minority sect braced for major attacks by Sunni militants during a critical event in their religious calendar.

Television footage of the blast site showed the wounded being carried away in the northwestern city of Dera Ismail Khan, where a bomb targeting Shi'ites killed at least seven people, including four children, on Saturday.

Hardline sectarian Sunni groups, which are becoming increasingly dangerous in nuclear-armed Pakistan, have threatened more attacks as the Shi'ite morning month of Muharram comes to a climax on Sunday.

