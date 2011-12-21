KARACHI, Dec 21 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Quetta unload Palm oil n/a L.Platinum unload Chemical n/a Iron Kalypso unload G.Cargo n/a A.Marilena unload Rice n/a Afamia load Containers n/a M.Kolkata load/unload Containers n/a H.Elizabeth load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 76,441 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 58,611 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 20,122 3,252 Import cargo 56,319 55,359 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and two ships sailed while in the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)