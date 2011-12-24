KARACHI, Dec 24 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Fair Spirit unload Palm oil n/a Bhihai unload Canola Seeds n/a Voga Enterprise unload Containers n/a Alead load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload Containers n/a Cantania load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 65,958 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Saturday compared to 98,000 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Saturday Previous Export cargo 29,812 40,080 Import cargo 36,146 57,920 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and one ship sailed. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)