KARACHI, Dec 31 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Al-Buhaira unload Palm oil n/a Kei unload Canola Seeds n/a Perala Bukler unload Chemical n/a Norgas Pataluma unload Containers n/a Anafi load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine load/unload Containers n/a Formation load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 96,258 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Saturday. Cargo handling in tonnes Saturday Previous Export cargo 32,806 n/a Import cargo 63,452 n/a In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived and one ship sailed. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)