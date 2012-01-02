KARACHI, Jan 2 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Canola Seeds n/a Perla Bulker unload Chemical n/a Long Champ unload Containers n/a Formation load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Utah load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 22,961 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 7,350 n/a Import cargo 15,611 n/a In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and two ships sailed, while in the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)