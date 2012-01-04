KARACHI, Jan 4 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Quetta unload Palm oil n/a Hartati unload Canola Seeds n/a Perla Bulker unload Chemical n/a James Park unload Cement n/a Al-Noor load Containers n/a S.Washington load/unload Containers n/a Al-Abdali load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 90,511 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday, compared to 17,194 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 17,353 776 Import cargo 73,158 16,418 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and two ships sailed, while in the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)