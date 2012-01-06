KARACHI, Jan 6 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Leader unload Furnace oil n/a Quetta unload Palm oil n/a SC Shantou unload Canola Seeds n/a Perla Bulker unload Chemical n/a STX Kinght unload Containers n/a Nicoline.M load/unload Containers n/a Belini laod/unlaod Containers n/a Chile load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine Ngani load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 130,373 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday, compared to 86,943 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 32,546 14,313 Import cargo 97,827 72,630 In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived and five ships sailed, while in the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)