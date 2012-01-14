KARACHI, Jan 14 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Al-Buhaira unload Palm oil n/a Chemroute Sun unload Coal n/a Ocean Eagle unload Chemical n/a Fair Chem unload Cement n/a Al-Nour-B unload Containers n/a G.Ambrosia load/unload Containers n/a Puget load/unload Containers n/a Alexander load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 76,155 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Saturday, compared to 108,116 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Saturday Previous Export cargo 15,820 43,761 Import cargo 60,335 64,355 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed, while in the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)