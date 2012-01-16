KARACHI, Jan 16 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Estia unload Palm oil n/a Chemroute Sun unload Coal n/a Ocean Eagle unload Chemical n/a G.Ambrosai unload Cement n/a Hiba Al-Nour load Containers n/a M.Carolina load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 61,122 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 10,108 n/a Import cargo 51,014 n/a In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and one ship sailed, while in the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)