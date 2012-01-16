KARACHI, Jan 16 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace oil n/a Estia unload
Palm oil n/a Chemroute Sun unload
Coal n/a Ocean Eagle unload
Chemical n/a G.Ambrosai unload
Cement n/a Hiba Al-Nour load
Containers n/a M.Carolina load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 61,122 tonnes of cargo
during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Monday Previous
Export cargo 10,108 n/a
Import cargo 51,014 n/a
In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and one ship sailed,
while in the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive.
(Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)