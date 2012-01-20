KARACHI, Jan 20 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam unload Palm oil n/a Pine Galaxy unload Chemical n/a Siva Coral unload Rice n/a Paloma load Cement n/a Leopard-B load Containers n/a N.Maersk load/unload Containers n/a Delhi Express load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 94,934 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday, compared to 55,246 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 39,881 35,672 Import cargo 55,053 19,574 In the past 24 hours, six ships arrived and three ships sailed, while in the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)