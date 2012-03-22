KARACHI, March 22 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace oil n/a Qubaa unload
Wheat n/a Marcy Wisdom load
Cement n/a Al-Nour-B load
Containers n/a Asir load/unload
Containers n/a Margurite load/unload
Containers n/a Rossini load/unload
Containers n/a Levina load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 97,014 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday,
compared to 118,692 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 41,015 24,171
Import cargo 55,999 94,521
In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and four ships
sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to
arrive.
