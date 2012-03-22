KARACHI, March 22 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Qubaa unload Wheat n/a Marcy Wisdom load Cement n/a Al-Nour-B load Containers n/a Asir load/unload Containers n/a Margurite load/unload Containers n/a Rossini load/unload Containers n/a Levina load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 97,014 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday, compared to 118,692 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 41,015 24,171 Import cargo 55,999 94,521 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi Newsroom)