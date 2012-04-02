KARACHI, April 2 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Umm-ad-Dalkh unload Palm oil n/a Qubaa unload Fertilizer n/a Golden Dynasty unload Containers n/a Raffelasi load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload Containers n/a M.Wisconsin load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 77,047 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 6,935 n/a Import cargo 70,112 n/a In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi Newsroom)