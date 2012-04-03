KARACHI, April 3 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Qubaa unload Fertilizer n/a Umm-ad-Dalkh unload Chemical n/a Yamamah unload Containers n/a M.Wisconsin load/unload Containers n/a Nanjing Dragon load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine Ngmai load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 77,087 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday, compared to 77,047 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 27,431 6,935 Import cargo 49,656 70,112 In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and two ships sailed, while in the next 24 hours, two ship are expected to sail and three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi Newsroom)