KARACHI, April 3 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace oil n/a Qubaa unload
Fertilizer n/a Umm-ad-Dalkh unload
Chemical n/a Yamamah unload
Containers n/a M.Wisconsin load/unload
Containers n/a Nanjing Dragon load/unload
Containers n/a Safmarine Ngmai load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 77,087 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday,
compared to 77,047 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Tuesday Previous
Export cargo 27,431 6,935
Import cargo 49,656 70,112
In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and two ships sailed,
while in the next 24 hours, two ship are expected to sail and
three ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi Newsroom)