KARACHI, June 4 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Al-Buhaira unload Palm oil n/a Bow Fraternity unload Palm oil n/a Stealth unload Cement n/a Leopard-B load G.Cargo n/a BBC Quebec load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Missouri load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 56,389 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 4,683 n/a Import cargo 51,706 n/a In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)