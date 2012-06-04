Indian soybean futures snap four-session winning streak
NEW DELHI, June 9 Indian soybean futures snapped a four-session winning streak on Friday, after timely arrival of monsoons prompted fears of oversupply.
KARACHI, June 4 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Al-Buhaira unload Palm oil n/a Bow Fraternity unload Palm oil n/a Stealth unload Cement n/a Leopard-B load G.Cargo n/a BBC Quebec load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Missouri load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 56,389 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 4,683 n/a Import cargo 51,706 n/a In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
Jun 9 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE148I14QQ7 INDIABULLS HOUSING 90D 12-Jun-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 125 99.9487