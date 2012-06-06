KARACHI, June 6 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Quetta unload Palm oil n/a Strilen unload Palm oil n/a Bow Fraternity unload Cement n/a Leopard-B load G.Cargo n/a BBC Quebec load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Kingston load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 80,536 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday, compared to 97,549 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 15,232 9,969 Import cargo 65,304 87,580 In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)