KARACHI, June 11 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Akaki unload Palm oil n/a Galaxy unload Chemical n/a Gas Honour unload Cement n/a Leopard-B load G.Cargo n/a BBC Quebec load/unload Containers n/a Sierra II load/unload Containers n/a Nedlloyed Europa load/unload Containers n/a M.Montana load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 101,634 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 26,187 n/a Import cargo 75,447 n/a In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived and four ships sailed. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)