KARACHI, June 14 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Edible oil n/a Fuji Galaxy unload Urea n/a P.Wisdom unload Furnace oil n/a Pioneer unload Chemicals n/a Gennaro Levoli unload Iron ore n/a Dobrush unload Wheat n/a Liberty Sun load Cement n/a Leopard-B load Containers n/a Puccini load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 92,525 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday, compared to 77,244 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 4,683 9,886 Import cargo 87,842 67,358 In the past 24 hours seven ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)