KARACHI, June 16 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Pioner unload Palm oil n/a Chem Hyandra unload Cement n/a Leoprad-B load Containers n/a Safmarine load/unload Containers n/a Harsaanadi load/unload Containers n/a Wisteria load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 43,160 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Saturday, compared to 119,003 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Saturday Previous Export cargo 9,315 22,673 Import cargo 33,845 96,330 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)