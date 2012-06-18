KARACHI, June 18 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam II unload Chemicals n/a Harsanadi unload Urea n/a Star Masaya unload Cement n/a Ocean Prince load Cement n/a Leo pard-B load Containers n/a Maersk Wyoming load/unload Containers n/a Ayala load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 62,708 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 31,646 n/a Import cargo 31,062 n/a In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)